Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

ENERGY REFORM: Govt inks new deals to improve power generation in New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera & The Exumas

0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Three Power Purchase Agreements (PPA’s) have been signed by Eco Energy, EA Energy and Exuma Renewable Energy Co, in collaboration the Ministry of Energy and Transportation and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to assist with transforming the energy sector in New Providence and on Abaco, The Exumas and Eleuthera.

Eco Energy will be responsible for constructing 20 megawatt solar panels and 5 megawatt hour battery storage in Coral Harbor. As for EA Energy, LNG production and battery storage will be provided across two islands and Exuma Renewable Energy Co will provided some 8.5 mega watt LNG in Georgetown.

Minister of Energy and Transport Jobeth Coleby-Davis said during a ceremony held Wednesday morning that the dollar value of the various agreements will be revealed in the House of Assembly.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture