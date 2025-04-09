ENERGY REFORM: Govt inks new deals to improve power generation in New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera & The Exumas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Three Power Purchase Agreements (PPA’s) have been signed by Eco Energy, EA Energy and Exuma Renewable Energy Co, in collaboration the Ministry of Energy and Transportation and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to assist with transforming the energy sector in New Providence and on Abaco, The Exumas and Eleuthera.

Eco Energy will be responsible for constructing 20 megawatt solar panels and 5 megawatt hour battery storage in Coral Harbor. As for EA Energy, LNG production and battery storage will be provided across two islands and Exuma Renewable Energy Co will provided some 8.5 mega watt LNG in Georgetown.

Minister of Energy and Transport Jobeth Coleby-Davis said during a ceremony held Wednesday morning that the dollar value of the various agreements will be revealed in the House of Assembly.