ENERGY REFORM: BPL purchased new dual turbine engines

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two dual-fuel turbine engines have been commissioned on Tuesday to bolster the Davis administration’s “Energy Reform” plans which are designed to provide more reliable energy throughout the country.

The new engines will provide 62 megawatts of power, consequently increasing Bahamas Power and Light’s generation capacity, according to officials.

Both generators are expected to be operating on liquified natural gas by June 2025.

Prime Minister Philip Davis asserted that the acquisition of the new engines are a testament to his administration’s goals in enhancing the country’s energy sector while transitioning to cleaner fuels.

Davis added that government remains committed to “getting rid of aging infrastructure which cannot handle the growing demand in a modern Bahamas.”

The engines were acquired through a power purchase agreement with Bahamas Power & Light and Bahamas Utility Holdings.

