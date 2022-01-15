END OF YEAR: Potable water system on Long Island 75 percent complete

WSC chairman says full water across the island by year’s end

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Water and Sewerage Corporation Executive Chairman Sylvanis Petty said yesterday that the project to bring potable water supply to certain areas in Long Island is about 75 percent completed.

Petty said the work is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, BAIC, BAMSI, and Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) traveled to Long Island this weekend to assess several matters, including the ongoing potable water project.

Petty said that after his first tour of the island he will meet with his executive team and the WSC board to discuss the way forward.

“Looking at it, it seems to be about 75 percent completed,” he said.

“We have to go back and crunch some numbers, discuss with the minister, find the money and come back and complete it.

“It’s needed and by the end of the year, we will have Long Island fully pressurized with water.”

Cyprian Gibson, deputy general manager at the corporation, noted that while the water plant is well on its way to being completed, it still has to be tested and commissioned.

“We have made a lot of progress,” Gibson said. “We are completing those works in the shortest possible times.”

“Those phases include extending and expanding the water supply with reverse osmosis plants in both north and south locations and then connecting both systems so that you will have continuous supplies.

Gibson added: “The corporation continuously seeks to improve and extend the water supply for the rest of the island.”

To date, major infrastructural projects have been completed on Long Island, Eleuthera, Spanish Wells, Russell Islands, South Andros, San Salvador, Ragged Island, Abaco, Inagua, Crooked Island, New Providence, Moore’s Island, Harbour Island, North Andros, and Cat Island.