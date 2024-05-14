END OF AN ERA: Loftus Roker dies at age 88

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
1 comments
I remember him dearly and fondly as a “no nonsence” man. When he was in charge the Immigration Department was in a better condition than at present.
It was he who along with Prime Minister “The Father” of The Nation who enforced that the Casinos be structured to include 73% Bahamian employment. At the time the average Pit Boss Work Permit was $3,500, Supervisors and Dealers $2,500 not including spouses and children.
He made a difference. He knew and saw rhe future but we dud not respect him. Because he stood up for his belief and country he was ostracized.
I reflect on his life and legacy as a great keader snd a founding “Father” of The Nation. His contributions and service will be tresured and loving remembered.
May his soul Rest Im Peace!