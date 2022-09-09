“END OF AN ERA”: Former PMs pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three of the nation’s former leaders yesterday expressed condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and commended her strong commitment to duty and service.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said he had many fond memories of interacting with the queen during his terms in office.

During those interactions, he said he was always amazed by two things: “firstly, how normal, and regular an individual she was in person and secondly, her incomparable memory that permitted her to speak with personal recollection of matters personal to whomever she was speaking”.

“She certainly had a storage of information on The Bahamas!” Ingraham said.

Ingraham noted the queen’s passing was not surprising given her advanced age and mobility issues that prevented her from fully participating in celebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee earlier this summer.

However, he said, “these are poignant times as we mark the end of an era”.

Ingraham continued: “Her Majesty has been, throughout her reign, a symbol of stability even as she reigned over a

transforming Commonwealth. When she succeeded to the throne in 1952 there were but seven independent states among what was then known as the British Commonwealth.

“Today, among some 56 member states comprising the Commonwealth, 15 including the United Kingdom and The Bahamas, recognize her as their Monarch.”

Ingraham said Queen Elizabeth II was always warmly welcomed by Bahamians even as more people began to “harbour republican tendencies”.

“I extend sincere condolences to His Majesty King Charles III and to all Her Majesty’s children and extended family on her passing. I am grateful for Her Majesty’s long commitment to the Commonwealth and pray God’s mercy on her soul. May she rest in peace,” Ingraham said.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie said he was deeply saddened by her death, which he described as the end of a “magnificent era”.

“Her unswerving fidelity to duty and to service over the course of seven decades was unsurpassed, and is likely to remain so,” Christie said.

“Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth was a shining example of personal integrity, steadfastness, courage, grace and dignity that inspired successive generations. She will be remembered with special fondness here in The Bahamas which she visited on a number of occasions, always to the delight of our people and to her unfeigned satisfaction as well.”

For his part, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he always admired the queen’s deep engagement with the Commonwealth. He noted her passing marked a sad day for “the country, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the world”.

Minnis said Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to The Bahamas were times of national celebration.

“The Queen reigned for more than seven decades with grace and dignity. Her life was marked by her strong sense of duty to all of her realms,” Minnis said.

“I always admired Her Majesty’s deep engagement with the Commonwealth, working toward expanding the sense of unity among diverse cultures from around the world. Her Majesty was loved by her peoples.

“Her loss has caused an outpouring of grief from across the globe,” Minnis added.