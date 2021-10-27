EMPLOYMENT OPTIMISM: Govt expects worker re-engagement to continue upward trend

Bell: The more people are getting vaccinated, the more people are going back to work

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Immigration and Labour Minister Keith Bell said yesterday that the government is optimistic that the number of people returning to work both in the private and government sector will continue to trend upwards.

Bell told reporters ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting: “Yes, there are a number of persons returning to work. We are very optimistic about the way in which the numbers are going both in the private and government sector.

“Because of COVID, we have had a number of government institutions [that] have to work the shift system and we see now where the more people are getting vaccinated, the more persons are going back to work.

“We are quite happy with the way in which things are going.”

The Davis administration has indicated that the COVID-19 emergency orders will end on November 12 and not be renewed.

The Employment Act provision requiring employers to either re-engage or pay redundancy packages to workers 13 weeks after they were furloughed will ultimately take effect on December 13.

Bell also responded to questions regarding the Davis administration’s plans to adjust the minimum wage yesterday.

He said: “That is something we campaigned on. It is in our blueprint and we intend to table that as soon as possible.”