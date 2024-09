NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 34-year-old woman was arrested in Eleuthera following the seizure of an unlicensed firearm on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

According to preliminary reports, officers, acting on information, arrived at a licensed premises on Queens Highway in Green Castle around 12:30 p.m. Armed with a search warrant, they searched the woman’s vehicle and discovered the unlicensed firearm, leading to her arrest.

Investigations are ongoing.