Eleuthera welcomes $15m PPP for road improvement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamas Striping Group of Companies, Ministry of Works and Caribbean Pavement Solutions has signed two local contractors, Quick Fix and NU View Construction, to pave nearly 70 miles of roads on Eleuthera.

The announcement of the $15 million dollar Public Private Partnership (PPP) was made at the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce Friday morning.

Minister of Works Clay Sweeting described the PPP as “one of the best contracts that will go down in history in South and Central Eleuthera”.

Eleutherans told EWN on Friday that they are appreciative for the multi-million dollar road improvement project. Some residents pointed out that poor road conditions has led to numerous instances where lives have been lost due to traffic mishaps; so, they seemingly welcome the prospect of better roadways on the island.