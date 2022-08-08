ELEUTHERA WATER WOES: WSC says decreased water supply due to electrical issues

GOVERNOR’S HARBOUR, ELEUTHERA — The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) has advised that the recent reduction in water production in Central Eleuthera was due to electrical issues.

A “full resolution” was expected to be completed yesterday, according to a statement.

WSC said electrical power supply to the desalination plant in Governors Harbour (Naval Base) was lost for a period of time during the evening of August 4, 2022.

“On resumption of the power supply, the plant began experiencing irregular incoming voltage,” the statement read.

“This irregular voltage caused severe damage including equipment wiring to be burnt resulting in the failure of the plant’s electrical system. As a result, one of the two desalination water production trains at the plant had to be shut down resulting in a reduction of the volume of water produced.”

According to its statement, WSC provides over 500,000 imperial gallons of desalinated water to customers in Central Eleuthera on a daily basis. This water services Governor’s Harbour, Palmetto Point, Savannah Sound and Windermere in the south and as far north as James Cistern, Hatchet Bay and Gregory Town.

The statement continued: “Subsequently, the water available for distribution to our valued customers has been decreased. During such times, there will be areas at the extremities of the system and also at higher elevations which will experience low pressure and at times no water situations.”