ELEUTHERA, BAHAMAS — An investigation is underway into a fatal traffic accident that occurred in Upper Bogue on Friday, 7th February 2025.

Police received reports of the incident around 6:45 p.m. and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they observed a gold Nissan Bluebird with extensive damage after it collided with a building. The male driver, who was the sole occupant, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.