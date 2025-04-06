Eleuthera: Suspected drugs seized; man arrested

ELEUTHERA BAHAMAS — Police in Eleuthera arrested an adult male on Saturday, 5th April 2025, following the seizure of suspected drugs.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 4:00 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Spanish Wells. During the search, they discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine and arrested the sole occupant of the home, a 69-year-old man. A substantial amount of cash was also

seized from the premises suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

The suspected cocaine’s estimated weight is 1.5 pounds, with an estimated street value of $15,000.00.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.