Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Eleuthera: Suspected drugs seized; man arrested

0
SHARES
79
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

ELEUTHERA BAHAMAS — Police in Eleuthera arrested an adult male on Saturday, 5th April 2025, following the seizure of suspected drugs.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 4:00 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Spanish Wells. During the search, they discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine and arrested the sole occupant of the home, a 69-year-old man. A substantial amount of cash was also
seized from the premises suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

The suspected cocaine’s estimated weight is 1.5 pounds, with an estimated street value of $15,000.00.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture