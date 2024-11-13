Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Eleuthera resident speaks about Amazon shipping

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sherwin Johnson is a resident of Eleuthera who recently tested DHL’s Amazon shipping services. He praised the process but acknowledged that it could pose a real threat to existing couriers. He said he received his packages earlier than he would’ve with local couriers and at a cheaper rate.

While he did not tell Eyewitness News specifically what he purchased from Amazon, he said that the billing process was straightforward.

He did suggest, however, that depending on the package, consumers could see a difference in pricing once they go to pick up their package.

Johnson said that DHL does not offer delivery services in Eleuthera, so he had to pick it up physically.

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture