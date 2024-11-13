Eleuthera resident speaks about Amazon shipping

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sherwin Johnson is a resident of Eleuthera who recently tested DHL’s Amazon shipping services. He praised the process but acknowledged that it could pose a real threat to existing couriers. He said he received his packages earlier than he would’ve with local couriers and at a cheaper rate.

While he did not tell Eyewitness News specifically what he purchased from Amazon, he said that the billing process was straightforward.

He did suggest, however, that depending on the package, consumers could see a difference in pricing once they go to pick up their package.

Johnson said that DHL does not offer delivery services in Eleuthera, so he had to pick it up physically.