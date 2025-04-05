Eleuthera: Police Investigate traffic fatality

ELEUTHERA, BAHAMAS — Police in Eleuthera are investigating a fatal accident that took place on Friday, 4th April, 2025, before 8:30 p.m., on Queen’s Highway near a bridge.

Responding officers arrived on scene and discovered two damaged vehicles and an unresponsive injured male. According to the information received, the victim was attempting to pull a vehicle

into his yard when a collision occurred as another vehicle was travelling east. The victim was examined by a doctor who found no vital signs of life. The investigation continues.