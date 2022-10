BLUFF, ELEUTHERA — Police on the island of Eleuthera discovered a large quantity of suspected marijuana yesterday.

Officers made the discovery in the Bluff, Eleuthera shortly after 6pm.

Preliminary reports reveal that officers acting on intelligence conducted a search of a property and discovered the drugs at the rear of the property.

The drugs weigh two pounds and have an estimated street value of $2,000.00. No arrests were made in reference to this matter.

Investigations continue.