Eleuthera now ranks second in foreign air arrivals

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Eleuthera now ranks second to New Providence in foreign air arrivals to the country a senior Ministry of Tourism official revealed yesterday, noting that the island is a “hot topic” among major airlines looking to add airlift into the island.

Dr Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director-General of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation and Acting Director of Aviation while speaking at a press conference to announce the upcoming Eleuthera Business Outlook said, “When it comes to the to the overall numbers for foreign air arrivals Eleuthera now ranks second behind Nassau/Paradise Island. Eleuthera edged out all of the family islands.”

Dr Romer noted that Eleuthera is targeted for three airport redevelopment projects as part of an aggressive airport infrastructure redevelopment initiative in the family islands.

“Eleuthera has airlift challenges. We have been speaking over the past month with foreign airlines who are going to be increasing airlift. Eleuthera’s growth is constrained by capacity. Airlines want to come to Eleuthera but they are speaking of product deficiencies, available capacity for additional room inventory and the state of the airports,” said Dr Romer.

He noted that second homes and Airbnbs have helped to supplement hotel room inventory, noting, “There has to be innovation as it relates to product.” Dr Romer noted that the island was a “hot topic” at the recent Routes Americas conference, with legacy carriers such as American Airlines and Delta looking to increase airlift.