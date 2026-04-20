Eleuthera moves from “state of study” to “state of construction” as major projects advance, says Works Minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Works Minister Clay Sweeting says Eleuthera has moved from a “state of study” to a “state of construction,” marking what he described as a decisive shift from years of planning and reports to active infrastructure delivery across the island.

He made the comments at the North Eleuthera, Spanish Wells & Harbour Island Business Outlook, where he said Eleuthera is now seeing long-discussed projects move into execution as government responds to rising demand and economic activity.

Sweeting said for years the island operated in a phase where “reports were written, plans were drawn, and promises were made,” but that this has now changed into visible construction and implementation.

He pointed to a wide range of ongoing investments, including an $8.5 million healthcare facility in Palmetto Point, dock upgrades across multiple settlements, and expanded airport infrastructure aimed at improving connectivity.

A $55 million redevelopment of North Eleuthera Airport is advancing, while airside works have begun in Rock Sound to accommodate larger aircraft. He noted that earlier upgrades in Governor’s Harbour have already led to increased airlift into the island.

Maritime projects are also moving forward, including a new dock in Tarpum Bay set for completion, ongoing construction of a Harbour Island dock, and timber dock works already underway in Spanish Wells.

Sweeting also confirmed that preliminary contracts have been signed for the long-delayed Glass Window Bridge project, which will include supporting infrastructure and new space for small business activity.

On roads, he highlighted a $100 million Eleuthera road improvement programme, alongside a separate contract targeting upgrades in North Eleuthera communities.

He said the scale of investment reflects a broader policy shift placing Family Islands at the center of national development, but stressed that government alone cannot drive growth.

“The government can build the infrastructure, but the private sector must build the businesses,” he said, urging entrepreneurs to take advantage of expanding opportunities in tourism and services.

Sweeting added that future development must ensure Bahamians are active participants in investment, particularly as interest increases in Eleuthera’s tourism sector.

He said the focus now is execution, with infrastructure designed to support long-term growth while maintaining community balance across the island.