Eleuthera double death update

LocalMarch 22, 2024 at 3:28 pm Theo Sealy
Eleuthera double death update

ELEUTHERA — The latest information out of Eleuthera has confirmed that a deadly fire and steam accident on board a ship Friday afternoon, reportedly registered as “New Amsterdam,” – allegedly a Holland America Cruise Ship, has claimed the lives of two foreign nationals. Sources on the island said two Bahamian men were injured as well.

Local authorities reported just before 3:00 pm March 22, 2024 that police on Eleuthera were investigating a fire onboard a vessel that is moored at Half Moon Cay.

Police said two crew members reportedly died as a result of the blaze, but did not release the nationality of those victims.

The fire has been extinguished and local authorities are on scene investigating the incident, police said.

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*