Eleuthera double death update

ELEUTHERA — The latest information out of Eleuthera has confirmed that a deadly fire and steam accident on board a ship Friday afternoon, reportedly registered as “New Amsterdam,” – allegedly a Holland America Cruise Ship, has claimed the lives of two foreign nationals. Sources on the island said two Bahamian men were injured as well.

Local authorities reported just before 3:00 pm March 22, 2024 that police on Eleuthera were investigating a fire onboard a vessel that is moored at Half Moon Cay.

Police said two crew members reportedly died as a result of the blaze, but did not release the nationality of those victims.

The fire has been extinguished and local authorities are on scene investigating the incident, police said.