Eleuthera clean-up exercise underway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Works, Bahamas Striping Group of Companies, and Caribbean Pavements Solutions are collaborating with 11 local contractors to clean up various settlements throughout the island of Eleuthera.

BSGC General Manager Melanie Roach said there were some logistical challenges, such as ensuring that enough dumpsters were placed throughout communities to dispose of debris. She said planning for sufficient dumping grounds, away from communities, presented challenges as well.

Minister of Works Clay Sweeting, said this is the first cleanup initiative of this magnitude in Eleuthera and residents from various communities have shown a mass sense of appreciation about it.

The cleanup initiative contract was signed in September of 2023, and has been underway for several weeks.

Local contractors have noted that there is a lot more work to be done, but they have given assurances that there are enough resources to complete the job.