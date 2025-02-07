Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce calls on govt to help local businesses

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – President of the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce Thomas Sands made an appeal for government to address “voids,” on the island of Eleuthera that he feels are impacting the ability of local businesses to function.

One of those main issues, according to Sands, is the lack of incentives for local businesses. He made reference to government’s ongoing efforts to incentivize businesses in Downtown, Nassau and expressed hope that government would consider similar efforts for the Family Islands.

