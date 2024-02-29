Electricity outages affecting operations at LPIA; no impact on flights anticipated

LocalFebruary 29, 2024 at 9:10 am Genea Noel
Electricity outages affecting operations at LPIA; no impact on flights anticipated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Eyewitness News has been reliably informed that there are electricity challenges at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) this morning which are allegedly impacting operations at the country’s main gateway.

Nassau Airport Development (NAD) Company officials have confirmed to EWN that “there are some challenges that they are working to resolve.”

“LPIA experienced some issues with power this morning that are currently being resolved. Morning flights out of LPIA were not impacted and left on time. We do not anticipate any impact to flight movements as a result.”

Officials further emphasized, “No flights are expected to go off schedule.”

While officials did not go into detail on the extent of those issues, travelers alleged that there have been full system failures; including the inability to check in and process passengers.

This is a developing story.

Tags

, , , , ,

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*