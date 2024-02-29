Electricity outages affecting operations at LPIA; no impact on flights anticipated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Eyewitness News has been reliably informed that there are electricity challenges at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) this morning which are allegedly impacting operations at the country’s main gateway.

Nassau Airport Development (NAD) Company officials have confirmed to EWN that “there are some challenges that they are working to resolve.”

“LPIA experienced some issues with power this morning that are currently being resolved. Morning flights out of LPIA were not impacted and left on time. We do not anticipate any impact to flight movements as a result.”

Officials further emphasized, “No flights are expected to go off schedule.”

While officials did not go into detail on the extent of those issues, travelers alleged that there have been full system failures; including the inability to check in and process passengers.

This is a developing story.