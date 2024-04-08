Electric vehicle dealer eyeing start of new HQ construction later this year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Easy Car Sales, a Bahamian electric vehicle dealer, anticipates commencing construction on its new headquarters later this year and will soon open a new sales office at that site.

The company also notes significant expansion in employment, which has tripled post-pandemic.

Pia Farmer, partner at Easy Car Sales, told Eyewitness News that business is “bustling.”

“We’re in the process of relocating our inventory to our new site on the Highway and Abundant Life Road and will soon inaugurate a second sales office there (as well as in Gladstone). We currently boast an extensive stock of hundreds of EVs, including around 12 different models.”

In addition to cars and SUVs, Farmer highlighted the company’s introduction of vans and two pickup truck options. “There’s an EV for everyone at Easy Car Sales – all consumer models come equipped with a home charger as well,” she emphasized.

“We’re in the initial design phase for our Headquarters, with construction set to commence later this year. Our team has significantly expanded as well; we now comprise 28 members of the Electric Dream Team, triple the pre-pandemic figure. Businesses are transitioning to electric fleets, saving up to 65 percent on vehicle ownership costs, which significantly boosts their bottom line.

“Additionally, consumers are saving nearly $3,000 annually on fuel and maintenance compared to traditional gas cars. At the highest BPL rates, it costs approximately $1.50 in electricity to cover the same distance as a gallon of gas at $5.50, driving a rising preference among Bahamians for cleaner, more efficient EVs. We’re all incredibly optimistic about the future of electric mobility, which is rapidly expanding in the Bahamas and globally.”