“ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES”: State minister says not all hurricane-hit GB homeowners will receive cheques

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — State minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda yesterday pointed to funding challenges as he assured Grand Bahama residents that hurricane assistance was on the way.

LaRoda was pressed for an update by Marco City MP and Opposition leader Michael Pintard during a question and answer period following the passing of the mid year budget in the Lower House.

The Pinewood MP said the former government initially approved 2,645 applications for assistance, adding there were presently 3,718 homeowners seeking assistance.

“That’s a remaining 1,073 (applicants). This matter has been addressed. We are trying to sort out in some cases millions and millions of dollars of invoices that are coming even to this point. There is a desire of the government to assist…however elections have consequences. Not all of the homeowners will be assisted in the form of cheques.”

LaRoda continued: “While it is the position of government that some will be assisted via check, others may be assisted in the form of small home repairs program.”

“I personally toured East End, I see residents are in need. The government will assist in short…it could be the space of a month or so to realistically be in a space to issue checks…the issue is funding.”