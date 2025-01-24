Election fever intensifies, Elizabeth MP lambastes FNM Chairman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Member of Parliament (MP) for Elizabeth JoBeth Coleby-Davis playing hardball with opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Dr. Duane Sands, said he mishandled her name ahead of the 2021 General Election, as the then incumbent Member of Parliament for Elizabeth, but still suffered defeat at the polls in the Elizabeth constituency in spite of his efforts to sully her political prowess.

The political climate appears to be intensifying ahead of the next General Election as the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has embarked on a series of constituency meetings, the gathering held for Elizabeth constituents last night, at Doris Johnson Senior High School, followed a similar gathering in the Pinewood constituency where the PLP Leader, Prime Minister Philip Davis, highlighted unresolved division within the FNM. He asserted that the PLP is still the most viable choice for the electorate.

Coleby-Davis, who also serves as Minister of Transport & Energy, said she beat Dr. Sands in the political ring without having as much notoriety as he did within his own constituency and noted that with a list of successes under her belt as a Cabinet minister; “Elizabeth ain’t turning back!”

Coleby-Davis said the electorate has benefited from becoming homeowners thanks to government housing initiatives launched by her ministry, public transportation drivers have been able to secure taxi and livery plates and Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) consumers have noted a marked decrease in their electricity bills.

While the PLP has seemingly shifted into campaign mode at the start of 2025, the party insists that an early election is not on the table. The next General Election is reportedly slated for 2026.