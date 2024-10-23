Watch ILTV Live
Elderly woman reportedly jumps from cruise ship, Search & Rescue discontinued

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Search and rescue efforts for an elderly woman, who reportedly jumped from the 14th floor of a cruise ship, has been called off, according to Lieutenant Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and Officer in Charge of RBDF Search & Rescue Byron McClain.

Lt. Commander McClain confirmed that the elderly woman jumped from the 14th floor while the ship was in Bahamian waters, he said RBDF officers responded to the scene of the incident and searched the grid for the elderly lady.

US Coast Guard officials also dispatched air patrol to assist with the Search & Rescue efforts, however McClain said officials called off the search today after efforts to find the elderly woman proved fruitless.

