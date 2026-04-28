Elderly woman injured in reported German shepherd attack on Grand Bahama beach

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a dog attack that left a 79-year-old woman injured while walking along a beach on Monday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 5:00 p.m., the woman’s husband contacted police to report that she had been attacked by a German shepherd during her walk. The incident allegedly resulted in injuries to her right leg, along with significant pain.

Officers responded to the scene and spoke with two women who were each walking German shepherd dogs in the area at the time. Both individuals were informed of the complaint and cautioned regarding potential legal consequences as investigations continue.

The current condition of the victim has not been disclosed. Police say inquiries are ongoing as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.