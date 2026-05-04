Elderly tourist found unresponsive after snorkelling in Berry Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into the suspected drowning of an 83-year-old American man on Great Stirrup Cay on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers at Bullocks Harbour Police Station were alerted by a security official on the island. Officers, accompanied by a local doctor, proceeded to the location and were directed to a medical facility, where a cruise line physician pointed them to an unresponsive male. He was examined, no vital signs were detected, and he was pronounced dead.

Police interviewed the deceased’s son, who reported that around 2:00 p.m., he and his father had been snorkelling along the beach. As they were finishing, he moved ahead but noticed his father had stopped. Upon returning, he found him in the water without a mask and unresponsive.

Assistance was immediately sought, and a lifeguard along with medical personnel responded.

The body was transported to Bullocks Harbour and will be taken to New Providence for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations continue.