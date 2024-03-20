Elderly American visitor killed in boating accident in Eleuthera

WINDING BAY , ELEUTHERA — An elderly American man is dead tonight after he was struck by a vessel while participating in an excursion in waters near Winding Bay, Eleuthera around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday March 20, 2024.

Police have revealed that they are actively investigating a boating accident that has resulted in the death of a 67-year-old male visitor from Montero, U.S.A.

Initial reports indicate the male was participating in a diving excursion, along with family members, when he was reportedly struck by a vessel in the immediate area.

The male was severely injured to the upper body and was retrieved from the water, where Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered until the arrival of the doctor, who examined the victim and confirmed no signs of life, police said.

Investigations into this matter continue.