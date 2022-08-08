Eight-year-old child bitten by nurse sharks on holiday

STANIEL CAY, EXUMA — An eight-year-old boy was bitten by sharks while on holiday in the Exuma chain last week.

The child Finley Downer, and his family were reportedly on a five-island excursion which included guided swimming with iguanas, pigs, and nurse sharks at Compass Cay, according to British media outlet The Sun.

However, well-placed sources told Eyewitness News that the incident allegedly took place in the area of the Staniel Cay Yacht Club in an area where local fishermen were cleaning fish and lobster.

Eyewitness News understands an official investigation has been launched into the matter.

Finley’s dad, Michael Downer, reportedly told the tabloid the child was attacked by at least three nurse sharks and had to be dragged to safety by his nine-year-old sister.

Downer reportedly said Finley was bitten on both legs and ended up with chunks of flesh hanging off.

According to The Sun, Downer said: “My son could have been killed. It was like a scene out of Jaws.”

The article continued: “On a neighbouring island later in the tour, they saw sharks swimming among a crowd of people in a lagoon. The children decided to join them — not aware they were feeding on scraps being thrown to them.”

It was then that Michael reportedly heard screaming.

“There was so much blood,” he told The Sun.

“Bits of his leg were hanging off. He kept saying, ‘Dad I don’t want to die. Dad I don’t want to go to heaven’.”

According to the report, Finley was taken to the nearest clinic on a golf buggy and later transported to Nassau for an alleged three-hour operation on his wounds.

The Sun reported the family is back at home, but the child is scarred and still using a wheelchair.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the alleged operator, Exuma Escapes, but received no response up to press time.

This is a developing story.