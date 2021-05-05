Eight migrants charged with attempting to illegally enter US from Bahamas

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Three Ecuadorians, two Romanians, one Costa Rican, one Haitian and one Eritrean all pleaded guilty to illegally departing from The Bahamas to attempt to enter the United States, the Department of Immigration reported today.

The migrants were arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on Grand Bahama on Monday, May 3, and charged with illegal embarkation.

They were convicted and fined $300 each or in default of payment serve six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

A statement from the Immigration Department noted: “Reports are that on 1st May, 2021, a team of immigration officers rendezvoused with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Cutter ‘William Flores’ at the Lucayan Harbour to take custody of the above mentioned migrants.

“USCG reports indicate that the migrants were interdicted approximately 26 miles off West Palm Beach, Florida. When interviewed by immigration officials, they all admitted to illegally departing from The Bahamas in an attempt to illegally enter the United States.

“Additionally, they possessed no document that would permit their legal entry into the United States. As a result, they were all cautioned and charged for the offense of illegal embarkation.”

After paying their fines, seven of the migrants were escorted to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for further processing and to await repatriation to their respective countries of origin.

The sole exception, the Eritrean national, will not face detention or repatriation as he is documented as an asylum seeker in The Bahamas, according to immigration officials.