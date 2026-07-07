Eight individuals taken into custody for immigration purposes following police operation in South Bahamia

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police in Grand Bahama have taken eight individuals into custody for immigration purposes after they were found at a residence on Stratford Way in South Bahamia.

According to the preliminary report, shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers from the Mobile Division, assisted by other police officers and acting on information received, went to a residence on Stratford Way. During the operation, officers discovered four Chinese nationals, one Filipino national, and three Haitian nationals, one of whom was identified as a juvenile.

The eight individuals were subsequently taken into custody and handed over to the Department of Immigration for further processing.

The investigation continues.