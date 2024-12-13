Eight arrested in connection with Eleuthera break-ins

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Six males and two females are expected to be charged next week for the string of break ins that occurred in South Eleuthera recently, according to Superintendent Franklyn Neely who heads the Eleuthera police division.

The individuals in question range between 16 to 40 years of age and are believed to be responsible for break-ins at several business establishments and a primary school on the island.

According to the police report, a special operation that occurred between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. led to the arrests and recovery of stolen properties.