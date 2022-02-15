EFFICIENCY IS KEY: BPL chairman says internal reorganization underway at power company

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) Executive Chairman Pedro Rolle said yesterday that the power company has been undergoing quite a bit of “internal maneuvering” as the board seeks to aggressively determine how best to improve efficiency.

Pedro Rolle told Eyewitness News: “We have been trying to do quite a bit of reorganization. We have done a lot of internal maneuvering to see how we can make BPL more efficient.

“There are some other things we are trying to work on and negotiate, but we can’t say anything publicly at this time until everything is worked out.

“We’re being deliberate with the decisions we make because we really we want to ensure that they are sustainable.”

Rolle noted that the new board is looking at ways to ensure the power company is reliable in its power generation, an issue that has plagued the energy provider for many years.

Rolle said: “We are aggressively looking at our existing model and are making adjustments to determine how to become more efficient in terms of providing power to our consumers in a more sustainable way.

“We also want to be mindful of alternative sources of energy to ensure that we meet the government’s mandate of 30 percent renewable energy penetration by 2030.

“We are putting things in place to ensure that we are on a path to getting there.”