Educators and industry leaders celebrate 20 years of transformative tourism internship program

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Industry partners, The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), The Bahamas Ministry of Education & Technical & Vocational Training (MOETVT), The University of The Bahamas (UB), The College of Tourism, Hospitality, Culinary Arts & Leisure Management (The CALM), The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), along with teachers and private sector tourism stakeholders, gathered to celebrate, reflect, and give thanks on the Closing Day of the 20th Annual Educators’ Industry Internship Program, held at The CALM’s Choices Restaurant.

The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education & Technical & Vocational Training, and Mr. Jackson Weech, President of The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association, spoke at the event, which was aptly themed “Charting a Course from the Classroom to The Boardroom.” Minister Hanna-Martin expressed her deep admiration for the longstanding initiative, recognizing the worth of having teachers infused with an understanding of what the day-to-day operations of the tourism industry looks like in “real life” so they can take the experiential perspectives gleaned from time spent working in industry, back to their students and imbue them with this critical knowledge.

Minister Hanna-Martin commended the teachers and expressed delight at witnessing the joy emanating from the educators as she watched the photo slides of them interacting with visitors and staff in the work environment, on boats, beaches, at the front desk of hotels, in back of the house facilities, offices and outside in the elements.

Jackson Weech provided attentive attendees with insight into his personal journey, from a young adult who had not yet chosen his path; and therefore took tentative steps along varying tracks before he finally found his way to and through educational platforms, peers and educators, whom he attributes as being instrumental to his success in Tourism; as Weech is a senior executive at one of the largest properties in The Bahamas, and a key tourism leader and influencer as President of The BHTA.

The Annual Educators’ Industry Internship Program affords teachers from across the archipelago, the opportunity to spend time working in varying operational capacities at Tourism Industry Host Properties throughout New Providence. The time spent interacting with “fellow” employees, employers, and visitors, allows the teachers to glean an idea of what the business of tourism really looks like in reality; what is expected of employees and entrepreneurs; the ethos, the level of service, aptitudes and attitudes that are necessary for success in the vast and diverse realm of tourism businesses that exist in The Bahamas. The educators then use this knowledge to help teach their students as they guide and provide an experiential understanding of the tourism industry so they may also find their path towards a career or entrepreneurial undertaking in the dynamic world of Tourism.