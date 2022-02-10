Educator bringing back excellence in education

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Bahamian world-class educator, Dr Patrice J Pinder, is bringing back excellence in education through the launch of the “242 Bringing Back Excellence in Education Campaign” to be held the week of March 14–18, 2022.

The event will be primarily virtual and will have a dual focus: “Excellence in Education” and “I Love Learning” Bahamas initiatives/drives.

It will be free to the public and Pinder is urging all pre K–12 schools to partner with her to make the event a successful one. Thus, all preschools, primary and secondary schools, both public and private, throughout the archipelago of The Bahamas are encouraged to take part in what is being called “a very positive educational event” for this new year 2022.

To be a part of this event, participating schools are asked to post approved written stories or videos to the media platform(s) of their choice, highlighting the success stories of either the entire school; a teacher or teachers; a student or students, which will document or show to the general Bahamian public what some schools are doing well or excelling in.

Pinder stated: “I am of the opinion that the solutions to our problems can be found among us. It is right here among us.

“Thus, the overarching goal or objective of this important event is for us to learn from each other’s successes.

“We will learn what is working and what can work best in our Bahamian education system while at the same time we will celebrate and cheer on the success stories [and] the excellent works of those others of our peers.”

Additionally, as part of the week of activities, Pinder will be available to answer questions from the public.

She will be available on Thursday, March 17, to answer questions and to provide some solutions to the issues and concerns expressed by the public.

Those wishing to chat with her can feel free to do so by telephone at 242-468-9009 or by email at dr.patricepinder@gmail.com.

“I am inviting all stakeholders — public and private schools’ teachers, administrators, parents, students, ministers of education, other governmental officials and the general public — to be a part of this event,” Pinder said.

“The bottom line is we must put aside our differences — personal, religious and political differences — and truly work together or partner together to move our country, our students, our babies forward in education.

“Let us bring back excellence in education in the 242 in 2022.”