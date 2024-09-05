Watch ILTV Live
Education USA Center opens at BTVI

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Education USA Center officially opened its doors at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) on Thursday morning, joining the global network of over 400 Education USA Centers worldwide.

Education USA, headquartered locally at BTVI, is tasked with providing guidance and support for students wishing to matriculate at a college or university in the United States.

BTVI President Linda Davis emphasized the significance of the center’s opening, stating, “Studying abroad can enrich one’s educational experience by imparting new perspectives, global insights, and cultural exposure.”

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, Kimberley Furnish, reiterated the team’s commitment to ensuring every student receives the necessary support.

“We believe that education is a powerful tool for building bridges between cultures and fostering understanding,” Furnish said.

