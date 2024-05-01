Education minister reports decline in school campus violence incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin says despite the recent encounters with school violence numbers on that issue are down. Hanna-Martin maintains that the Ministry of Education will continue to work on safety in schools by putting measures and policies and in place to mitigate violence.

Acknowledging that it can be more challenging than it seems, Hanna-Martin says the education officials are searching for ways to be innovative in bringing these new measures to schools and they encounter many children from all walks of life, and for the strategy to be effective it has to suit the needs of the children.

The introduction of these new measures and policies by the Ministry of Education comes after recent violent acts against school officials and school resource officers.