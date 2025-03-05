Watch ILTV Live
Education Minister issues apology for delayed scholarship disbursement to UB students

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin offered an apology to University of The Bahamas students after their governing body blamed The Davis Administration for “substantial delays in the disbursement of critical funds” which reportedly disrupted students’ matriculation three months into the Spring semester.

The issue came to light on Wednesday morning after the Student Government Association released a statement, noting that “students, specifically of nursing and teaching majors, found themselves unable to purchase necessary supplies and afford essential academic resources.”

Furthermore, SGA executives said students “who rely heavily on off-campus housing faced threats of evictions”, adding that others were ultimately displaced.

The statement further suggests that the issue has been occurring since the 2024 Fall Semester, forcing SGA executives to question if government has failed to uphold its obligation.

Hanna-Martin said “we have to work out a methodology that would allow for more efficient payment so we don’t end up in this situation.”

She added that talks with the Ministry of Finance are underway to address students’ concerns.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

