Education Minister addresses Abaco student dilemma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 7-year-old Abaco student, who was withdrawn from the classroom by her mother over concerns about her physical challenges, is expected to be accommodated in the classroom to resume her in-person learning.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin gave the update to reporters hours after DeAndra Newton aired her frustrations about her child, Royaltee Newton, who has been at home for the past two weeks due to what the mother claims is staffers’ inability to give critical care to her child.

The 7-year-old student has cerebral palsy. The mother noted that her daughter needs help getting to the bathroom and back to the classroom.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, the mother noted that a worker at the school bore that responsibility until she resigned. The student’s teacher reportedly took up the responsibility, but the mother said that also raised concerns about the teacher’s brief absence from the classroom.

Hanna-Martin also claimed that “there were certain requirements that were asked of the teacher that she did not wish to comply with.”

Newton slammed ministry officials for “absence of teachers aids” who she expected to render assistance to her child.