Education director redeployed to UB policy institute

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Director of Education Marcellus Taylor has been redeployed to the Univerity of the Bahamas’ Government and Public Policy Institute where he will serve as a senior policy fellow.

Educator and Abaco District Superintendent, Dominique McCartney-Russell will move into the position of Acting Director.

Taylor will officially demit on October 10, 2022.

“Dr. Taylor is a highly regarded researcher and expert policy analyst who is expected to assist in the analysis and formation of public policy,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Dr. Taylor’s contribution to education has been outstanding and in some respects groundbreaking in overseeing and pioneering the introduction of the Learning Management System and other Digital tools and resources […] which allowed for continuity in the delivery of education throughout the country in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The minister noted McCartney-Russell’s accomplishments over her 27-year career in the Department of Education, among them, a Master’s Degree in Organization Learning and Leadership and the Paul Harris Fellow Humanitarian Award for assisting students displaced by Hurricane Dorian with educational opportunities.

The ministry thanked Taylor as he continues his career at the tertiary institution.

“The Ministry of Education thanks Dr. Taylor for his significant contribution to Education and is assured that he will demonstrate the same high standard of service at the University of The Bahamas which has been the hallmark of his career,” the statement read.