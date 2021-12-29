EDUCATION AND HEALTHCARE COMING TOGETHER: Doctors Hospital and BTVI sign MOU

Collaborations include upskilling and training, internship and job placement, among others

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Doctors Hospital Bahamas (DHBL) and the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities for collaboration to their mutual benefit.

The MOU, valid for a period of five years initially, outlines a number of potential collaborations between the two organizations.

DHHS President and CEO Dr Charles Diggiss said: “At DHHS (Doctors Hospital Health System), we believe in the concept of upskilling, certification and continuing education.

“We look at this opportunity to partner and collaborate with BTVI as a way to both improve and upskill our associates and to provide internship opportunities for BTVI students and attachment and ‘observership’ opportunities to BTVI instructors.

“We see this as a mutually beneficial arrangement with the potential for a lasting impact on both parties.”

We see great value in our students and faculty having the ability to intern in a fast-paced and ever-evolving institution such as DHHS. – BTVI President Dr Robert Robertson

BTVI President Dr Robert Robertson said: “We are excited to partner with DHHS in this endeavor. Doctors Hospital has a goal of being the best place to work in The Bahamas and we believe we can assist by providing opportunities for upskilling.

“Likewise, we see great value in our students and faculty having the ability to intern in a fast-paced and ever-evolving institution such as DHHS.”

Some of the collaborations outlined in the MOU include upskilling and training for DHBL associates; development of a Facilities Management program and other allied health certification programs; a rebranded Technical Cadet program for Grand Bahama; internship and job placement opportunities for BTVI students and alumni; and attachments and “observerships” for BTVI instructors and staff.

Senior VP of Human Resources and IOL Aubynette Rolle said: “As DHHS expands its educational offerings through the launch of Doctors Hospital the Institute of Learning, we are looking for every opportunity to bolster the qualifications of our team of associates.”