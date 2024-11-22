Watch ILTV Live
Eden Well opens new dialysis unit at Madeira Street Facility

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Eden Well officially opened its new Dialysis Unit at its healthcare facility on Madeira Street Friday morning; the unit led by Dr. Levard Roberts boasts of 13 B-Braun machines and a transplant bell – a hope of promise for all dialysis patients who successfully obtain a kidney transplant.

The new unit already has 13 active patients who are provided top-of-the-line healthcare services by qualified medical professionals.

Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Michael Darville, during his keynote address, lauded the launch of the new state-of-the-art facility which he said broadens the scope of healthcare for individuals needing dialysis.

Eden Well, led by Brianna Eccleston, opened its doors in March 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering COVID-19 testing. However, since the initial launch, the facility has progressed from a COVID-19 testing center to a fully operational laboratory that provides a wide range of lab testing services.

The Dialysis Unit operates Monday through Saturday and patients visit three times per week for treatments.

