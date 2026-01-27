Economic impact hinges on commercial activity in West End, says GB Chamber President

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce President Dillon Knowles says the long-awaited redevelopment of the former Ginn and Credit Suisse property in West End must move beyond a narrow residential focus if it is to deliver meaningful and lasting economic benefits for Grand Bahama.

“While land never spoils, sitting unused benefits no one,” Knowles said.

He pointed to the scale and strategic importance of the former Ginn Sur Mer site, noting that its impact should extend beyond West End alone.

“The ‘Ginn’ West End property has potential to have a significant impact on the economy of West Grand Bahama, not just West End. In order to achieve that potential, Coakley International will need to restructure the vision from being 50 foot wide, zero lot-line, high-end, single-family lots for sale to include much more resort/commercial development in the mix.”

He added: “While the Ginn vision would have incremental impact on West End, it was dependent on individual purchasers to invest in building and occupying those single-family lots. Significant economic impact for Grand Bahama comes from the development of activities-based, commercial ventures that employ the native population and engages domestic businesses. The Chamber has not had the opportunity to meet with Coakley International, as yet, so we do not know what its vision and execution plan will be. We are hopeful that this valuable real estate will be put to good productive use for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Knowles’ comments follow the award of the bid for the former Ginn and Credit Suisse property holdings to Coakley International, concluding a process that began in 2020 and involved multiple government administrations, technical reviews, and consultations with architects, engineers, and other specialists.

During that period, representatives of Coakley International made several visits to Grand Bahama and engaged in discussions with public- and private-sector stakeholders. As part of the bidding process, the company acquired an ownership interest in Old Bahama Bay prior to the conclusion of the bid, submitted a full-price offer, placed a non-refundable deposit for the full bid amount, and proceeded without contingencies.

Proposed redevelopment plans for West End include marina infrastructure improvements, redevelopment parcels, golf course integration, airport access, and a mix of residential and mixed-use lots. The project is expected to generate employment across construction, skilled trades, hospitality, marina operations, and related services, with an emphasis on hiring from West End and across Grand Bahama.

The development is being led by Shane Coakley, Managing Partner of Coakley International, a Bahamian-born real estate developer with more than two decades of experience in large-scale residential, mixed-use, and hospitality projects. His professional background includes land acquisition, master planning, financing, and construction oversight, with projects and transactions exceeding US$1.5 billion in value. Coakley International is also involved in the Blue Coral Resort Community project in Placencia, Belize.

West End and the Ginn Sur Mer project have remained largely dormant for more than a decade, following the collapse of Ginn Clubs & Resorts in 2011 after the global financial crisis. Hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in infrastructure prior to that collapse, leaving a substantial foundation in place after several unsuccessful efforts to restart development.