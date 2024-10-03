Watch ILTV Live
Economic Affairs Minister addresses US port strikes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis advised the public to not panic about the recent United States port worker strikes, he noted that a majority of items shipped into The Bahamas do not come from unionized ports.

Thousands of port workers along the U.S East Coast and Gulf Coast halted operations earlier this week, citing wage issues.

Minister Halkitis told media today that if the strike was to continue for months, the country could possibly experience inflated prices for goods. However, he emphasized that the strikes will have no impact on the country in the short term and that there is no cause for concern at this time.

