Ecology Park makes donation to Bahamas Feeding Network

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Many regard the holiday season as the most wonderful time of the year. However, the New Providence Ecology Park (NPEP) staff recently donated hundreds of pounds of food items to the Bahamas Feeding Network (BFN), recognizing that for many, even during this festive season, sustained food insecurity remains.

Instead of a corporate holiday practice such as secret Santa, NPEP’s 65-member team engaged in a food-donation competition to help others. The group formed teams, and each week for one month, each team aimed to bring in the most food items for donation.

“Our team members poured themselves into this initiative, many investing up to fifty percent of their salary in purchasing food items to donate,” shared Jaime Strachan, NPEP HR and Administration Manager. “Everyone was very enthused, and we are incredibly proud of their generosity and genuine concern for the community.”

From bales of rice, grits, and sugar, to cases of canned goods and snacks, the NPEP team amassed a contribution that Archdeacon James Palacious, BFN Executive Director describes as “a tremendously big donation that means a whole lot.” Archdeacon Palacious continued: “It means that some people are serious about helping to feed others, and we are really grateful for NPEP.”

The holiday season is a stark reminder of the deep need in the community. Holiday cheer and indulgence juxtaposed against the rising cost of living and chronic food insecurity experienced by many rallied the NPEP team to action.

“We know how tough things are for many families, and anything we can do to lessen the burden for those who need help to prevent someone from going hungry, we are happy to do,” shared NPEP Foreman Antoine Joseph.

Since assuming management of the new Providence Landfill in 2018, NPEP stated in a press release that they have been “systematically working to empower those in need through employment, investments in community organizations dedicated to sustainability, youth STEM education, and more.”

“At NPEP, our root mission is to better the community. Not only through world-class waste management but through community building that empowers others,” stated NPEP Chairman Felix Stubbs.

“It is encouraging to see that this culture of service has permeated our team members and we look forward to deepening our roots in the community through service.”