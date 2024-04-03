Eastern Road Paving Challenges

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A new road pavement project, beginning at Johnson Terrace off the Eastern Road and down to the Fox Hill Road junction, has experienced some delays which were acknowledged by Minister of Works Clay Sweeting Wednesday morning.

Sweeting explaining that both the Water and Sewage Corporation (WSC) and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) had some issues in the area that they were resolving. He said those issues led to his ministry halting pavement progress to allow both companies to finish the infrastructure work that they needed to complete .

The minister said he expects the road pavement project to be wrapped in the coming weeks.