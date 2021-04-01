EASTER UPSWING: NAD anticipates uptick in visitor arrivals and departures over holiday weekend

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) anticipates an uptick in visitor arrivals and departures over the upcoming Easter holiday period.

According to NAD, March 2021 has been the most successful month for passenger arrivals since the COVID-19 pandemic commenced and Easter will allow April to start strong.

Passengers traveling internationally over the Easter holidays are reminded to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure time. This will allow ample time for check-in and other processing, taking into consideration COVID-19 travel protocols.

COVID-19 rapid antigen testing is available at the airport for passengers traveling to the United States. Travelers who plan to have their tests administered at the airport should arrive at least 3.5 hours prior to their scheduled departure time.

“NAD has seen steady but incremental monthly increases in domestic traffic since November 2020,” the LPIA operator said.

“There has also been month-over-month increases in international travelers for November, December and January. The airport experienced a slight downturn in international passengers during February compared to January, however, March has shown the type of positive upward trend that we hope can continue throughout 2021.”

During March, NAD had nonstop flights from 21 markets — nine of which had daily or near-daily service for the month.

It is anticipated that April will have nonstop flights from 23 markets, with American Airlines adding flights from Washington, DC; JetBlue adding flights from New Jersey; and United Airlines reintroducing its Denver flight.

NAD also noted in a statement that people traveling via LPIA are reminded of the airport’s COVID-19 protocols.