EASING TRAVEL: Govt plans to relax testing measures for inter-island travel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The testing requirement for travelers from New Providence and Grand Bahama to visit other Family Islands is expected to be dropped by the end of this week, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson said yesterday.

Watson made the statement during the OPM’s press briefing.

He said the relevant ministries will release a statement announcing the relaxed measures.

According to the press secretary, the continued low infections of COVID-19 prompted the decision.

The nation continues to record low, single digit infections, compared to the peak of the fourth wave in mid-January, which saw over 3,000 cases in a single week.

The Bahamas flattened the curve sometime last month.

The fourth wave is believed to have been brought on by the omicron variant.

The strain was considered more transmissible that the delta variant.

A new, more transmissible Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in The United States in recent weeks.

There have been similar reports from the United Kingdom and other jurisdictions.

Asked what measures will be taken to mitigate the threat and whether some of the relaxed health measures could soon be rolled back in The Bahamas, Watson said the government is satisfied with the existing protocols, though that could change depending on the need.

He said officials are monitoring the strain and are prepared to tighten up COVID-19 measures if and when the need arises.

He made clear these tightening of restrictions if determined to be necessary, would be temporary.

“Those that have been relaxed, we can bring those back should the need be,” Watson said.

“They are watching the science and watching to see whether there is any concern right now and whether there is any need to put anything else in place, but they are quite satisfied with the protocols that we have that are governing right now that have been able to manage the pandemic so far.”

As cases have dropped the government has incrementally eased restrictions related to social gatherings, mask-wearing and testing for travel.

In the latest Health Services Rules, referred to the as the COVID rules, outdoor gatherings were increased from a maximum of 100 to 300.

Masks have become optional for guests and employees of resorts and outdoors where there is social distancing.