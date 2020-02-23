Earth Guardians from Sandals Royal Bahamian remove 190 lbs. of garbage from mangroves in Adelaide

LocalFebruary 22, 2020 at 8:46 pm Eyewitness News
achel Cartwright and Maurice Heintz, Earth Guardians at Sandals Royal Bahamian were a picture of focus as they played their part in removing waste from the Mangrove area by the Adelaide Village in Nassau.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Even though World Wetlands Day passed a few weeks ago, the Sandals Royal Bahamian Environment, Health and Safety group, dubbed Earth Guardians could not allow the month to end without playing their part.

Sandals Royal Bahamian employees Maurice Heintz and Tanya Sweeting, putting away pieces of plastic is certainly something to smile about.

The team journeyed to Adelaide Village early Saturday morning where over 190 pounds of garbage were removed. This included plastic bottles, glass bottles, Styrofoam, furniture and other non-biodegradable wastes. Tanya Sweeting, Environment Health and Safety Manager at Sandals Royal Bahamian shared that it is important to clean the mangroves as it is important to our people and to our planet.

: Convention Services Manager at Sandals Royal Bahamian, Louinese Brave was seemingly happy to be playing a part in her team’s environmental protection initiative.

“We cannot overlook the mangroves as they protect our shorelines. They serve as a valuable habitat or nursery area for fish and invertebrates. Additionally, as a team we want to continue to help with the reduction of plastic pollution. It can only be beneficial to human life,” she shared.

The team also made a quick stop at the Sandy Port Beach where an additional 20 pounds of garbage were removed. Sandals Resorts International was one of the first entities across the Caribbean to initiate a ban on single use plastics like straws and stirrers at the resorts. They will continue in their push to promote a more sustainable environment.

