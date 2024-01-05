Early morning brawl leaves man dead

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, who was found unresponsive on a park, off Carmichael Road on Friday, January 5th, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that a dispute transpired between two (2) males at a park in Miller’s Heights around 12:30 a.m. Upon the officers’ arrival, they say they discovered the unresponsive male with injuries to his head.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This incident pushes the country’s murder count to 5 for 2024.