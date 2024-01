NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Eyewitness News has learnt that there was a devastating fire which reportedly erupted in an alleged Haitian shanty town, off Golden Isles Road, early Wednesday morning.

While fire officials have not confirmed how many structures were destroyed; we do know that the inferno erupted sometime after 1:00 am January 17, 2024.

Police have not reported any loss of life.

This is a developing story.